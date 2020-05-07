Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

At the end of April AMD announced the Ryzen 3 3100 + Ryzen 3 3300X and these Zen 2 budget processors are now shipping. Here are our initial benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X processors running on Ubuntu Linux compared to an assortment of old and new Intel/AMD CPUs with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 is a four core / eight thread part with a 3.6GHz base clock and 3.9GHz boost clock. This CPU has a 16MB L3 cache and 65 Watt TDP rating. This CPU will retail for around $99 USD.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3300X meanwhile is another four core / eight thread part with a 3.8GHz base frequency and 4.3GHz boost frequency while having an 18MB L3 cache and keeping to the 65 Watt TDP rating. The Ryzen 3 3300X will begin shipping for around $120 USD.

The Ryzen 3 3300X and 3100 support all of the common Zen 2 CPU features like DDR4-3200 support, PCI Express 4.0, 7nm TSMC process, and compatibility with existing motherboards.

The Ryzen 3 3300X is positioned to go up against Intel's Core i5 9400/9400F while the Ryzen 3 3100 aims to outperform the Core i3 9100. AMD kindly sent over these 3100/3300X review samples for Linux testing in time for today's embargo lift.

For this initial benchmarking of the Ryzen 3 3100/3300X I compared it to a variety of both old and new platforms from Intel and AMD considering the longer upgrade cycles of those often shopping for new components on a tight budget and often evaluating used PC component purchases as well. The CPUs tested based upon what I had available and time for with freshly re-testing on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS included the:

- Core i3 8100

- Core i5 6500

- Core i5 7600K

- Core i5 8400

- Core i5 9400F

- Core i7 2700K

- Core i7 4770K

- Core i7 7700K

- Core i9 9900K

- A10-7870K

- FX-8370

- Ryzen 3 1200

- Ryzen 3 2200G

- Ryzen 5 2400G

- Ryzen 3 3100

- Ryzen 3 3300X

- Ryzen 5 3600X

- Ryzen 7 3700X

- Ryzen 9 3900X

That provides an interesting look at not only how the Ryzen 3 CPUs perform up against the likes of the Core i5 9400F but also to much older CPUs, including the likes of the Core i7 8700K as Intel's latest high-end 4c/8t desktop CPU. With all of the CPUs tested they were running off Crucial MX525 500GB SATA SSD and for each platform had memory occupying the optimal number of memory channels at their maximum frequencies. All of the CPUs were tested on the newly-released Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the Linux 5.4 kernel and GCC 9.3 compiler.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100/3300X so far have been running on an ASRock X570 Pro4 as one of the lowest-priced X570 motherboards. The Ryzen 3 3100/3300X have been running fine under Linux with all of our testing thus far and no Linux-specific new issues to note with the Zen 2 support for Linux now squared away and mature.

This round of testing with the 19 processors is focused solely on the CPU/system performance under Linux while a separate article will be looking solely at the Linux gaming performance with these budget processors. Via the Phoronix Test Suite dozens of different benchmarks were carried out across this assortment of AMD and Intel CPUs under Ubuntu 20.04 Linux.