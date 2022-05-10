AMD Launches The Radeon RX 6650 XT / RX 6750 XT / RX 6950 XT

AMD today is launching the "refined" AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card line-up with new 2022 models being the RX 6650 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6950 XT graphics cards.

The Radeon RX 6650 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6950 XT are AMD's new slightly-faster offerings for 1080p, 1440p, and 4K gaming, respectively, until the next-generation RDNA3 graphics cards launch later this year.

The RX 6650 XT is expected to start retailing at $399 USD, the RX 6750 XT at $549 USD, and the RX 6950 XT top-end model at $1099 and above. We'll see though how retail availability and pricing plays out with time... These graphics cards are expected to begin appearing at Internet retailers today.

The Radeon RX 6950 XT is -- under Windows -- reported to tango well with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3090 graphics cards that have much higher power consumption and retail pricing... Under Linux it may work well too given the strong performance even with the RX 6800 XT against the RTX 3090, but no Linux benchmarks today.

Under Windows, the Radeon RX 6750 XT is designed to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070.

And the Radeon RX 6650 XT to go up against the GeForce RTX 3060. These new AMD graphics cards basically amount to slightly higher clocked RDNA2 graphics cards -- bumps to both the graphics clock speeds and GDDR6 video memory speed -- over their existing counterparts.

Unfortunately, that's all we have to say about the Radeon RX 6x50 XT models today. While the graphics cards are launching today, AMD themselves are said to not be providing any review samples for this launch. AMD has left it up to AIB partners to seed review samples at their discretion. Unfortunately but somewhat understandably, the AIBs are more focused with their marketing resources on Windows reviews given the admittedly much larger gaming marketshare there (and the YouTubers), and there isn't any AIB partner particularly passionate about Linux support -- some even try to distance themselves from Linux for support reasons. As a result, I do not have any RX 6650/6750/6950 XT graphics cards for Linux testing at this time. And given the situation will likely remain that way unless I end up buying any of the graphics cards retail - so we'll see based on Phoronix Premium readers requesting said testing and if I am able to find the RX 6650 XT or RX 6750 XT close to the suggested pricing, etc.

There isn't much more for me to add to the RX 6x50 XT launch until being able to carry out Linux testing. At least the Linux support should likely be working with these new graphics cards just being revised RDNA2 models and those PCI IDs being present in the open-source AMD Linux graphics driver stack for some months already, so hopefully the Linux driver support is in good shape for launch day of these slightly higher clocked RX 6000 series graphics cards.