AMD Radeon RX 6400 On Linux

Last week AMD quietly launched the Radeon RX 6400 series as the new low-end RDNA2 graphics. With Radeon RX 6400 there are finally low-profile, single-slot PCIe RDNA2 graphics cards whether they be for 2U servers, mini ITX builds, or other interesting use-cases. Up for testing today is an XFX Radeon RX 6400 4GB low-profile graphics card for Linux benchmarking.

AMD launched the Radeon RX 6400 at $159 USD. Yes, rather pricey for a low-spec graphics card but a sign of the times with chip shortages and everything else going on. Hopefully as GPU prices cool down, the RX 6400 pricing will fall closer to where these low-end, low-profile graphics cards typically retail. The RX 6400 is a bump below the recently launched Radeon RX 6500 XT at $199 USD.

The Radeon RX 6400 features 12 compute units, 12 ray accelerators, 768 stream processors, up to a 2.32GHz boost frequency, and 3.57 TFLOPS for single-precision compute. This RDNA2 GPU has 5.4 billion transistors. The GPU is accompanied by 4GB of GDDR6 video memory.

Like the RX 6500 XT, the RX 6400 isn't exciting on the multimedia front with AV1 decode being disabled but does at least have H.264 and H.265 GPU-accelerated decode -- but no H.264/H.265 encode. Additionally, the PCI Express interface is limited to PCIe x4

The Radeon RX 6400 has just a 53 Watt typical board power rating meaning that no external PCIe power connector is required and its low power enough that most AIBs are using the RX 6400 within PCIe low-profile, single-slot designs. The RX 6400 supports DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 outputs.