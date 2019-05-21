Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 Benchmarks On AMD EPYC - Big Speed-Ups Over RHEL7
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 May 2019. Page 1 of 5. 5 Comments

Since the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 at the start of May we've been running various benchmarks of this latest enterprise Linux platform. Our tests to date have been with Intel Xeon hardware where it's been performing well and a nice speed-up over RHEL 7 with modern Xeon Scalable CPUs. Similarly, AMD EPYC is also much faster with RHEL 8.0 thanks to the much newer Linux kernel, compiler, and other software updates.

AMD EPYC screams on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 compared to RHEL 7.6. The modern AMD server platform performs much better thanks to the GCC 8.2 compiler replacing the older GCC 4.8 compiler that came well before any Zen support. The Linux 4.18 kernel is also a blessing for newer AMD (and Intel/IBM/ARM) hardware compared to the heavily-patched Linux 3.10 kernel of RHEL7. RHEL 8.0 also shifted over to the MQ-Deadline scheduler for SATA SSDs compared to the non-MQ deadline scheduler and the plethora of upgraded packages compared to RHEL7 also means a big deal for performance at large.

For those wondering about the performance of AMD EPYC on RHEL 8.0, I recently ran some benchmarks on the Dell PowerEdge R7425 server with dual EPYC 7601 processors, 512GB of DDR4 ECC Registered memory, and was using a 500GB Samsung SSD 860 SATA 3.0 SSD during testing.

In this round of benchmarking, Clear Linux, RHEL 7.6, RHEL 8.0, Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, and Ubuntu 19.04 were used for comparison points while RHEL 7.6 vs. RHEL 8.0 was the main focus. Coming up soon from this same platform will also be openSUSE Leap 15.1 benchmarks. Via the Phoronix Test Suite a variety of benchmarks were carried out in looking at the RHEL8 performance for EPYC.



Related Articles
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 Benchmarks Against RHEL 7.6, Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, Clear Linux
Initial Benchmarks Of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 On An Intel Xeon Cascade Lake Server
Fedora 30 Performance Is Moving In The Right Direction But A Lot Of Untapped Potential
Fedora 30 Is Performing Great - Intel Core i9 & AMD Threadripper Benchmarks
A Look At The Intel Cascade Lake Performance For Windows Server 2019 vs. Linux vs. FreeBSD Benchmarks
Trending Linux News
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
Gaming Performance Only Faintly Touched By MDS / Zombie Load Mitigations
ModernFW Was An Exciting Announcement This Week That Went Largely Unnoticed
Xfdesktop 4.13.4 Released On The Road To Xfce 4.14 Possibly This August
The Open-Source / Linux Highlights From OSTS 2019