AMD EPYC 7F72 Performance On A Linux FSGSBASE-Patched Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 29 June 2020. Page 1 of 3. 6 Comments

Slated for Linux 5.9 is finally mainlining the FSGSBASE patches that have been floating around the kernel mailing list for years. Testing last week showed the tentative x86/fsgsbase patches helping Intel Xeon Linux performance but with AMD also supporting this instruction set extension going back to Bulldozer, how is it looking on the likes of AMD? Here are some benchmarks.

In continuation of the Intel benchmarks last week and our various articles in recent times of the FSGSBASE wiring up for the Linux kernel, this article is quite straight-forward in providing some metrics for the AMD impact. For this round of testing an AMD EPYC 7F72 server was used. Assuming the upstream developers don't have second thoughts and not send the support in for Linux 5.9, I'll be back with more desktop/server tests when the 5.9 cycle gets underway in August.

Like the Intel testing, when building a fresh Linux kernel build from the x86/fsgsbase branch, the AMD EPYC 7F72 tests were done with FSGSBASE enabled and then again when booting the same kernel with "nofsgsbase" for disabling the FSGSBASE support. Confirmation of FSGSBASE being disabled on a patched kernel can be found by then seeing "fsgsbase" removed from /proc/cpuinfo. There is also a test case in the Linux kernel source tree for verifying FSGSBASE instruction support.


Related Articles
Testing Intel FSGSBASE Patches For Helping Elevate Linux Performance
Linux 5.8 Kernel Features Include New Intel/AMD Capabilities, Security Improvements, Optimizations
Benchmarking The Updated Intel CPU Microcode For SRBDS / CrossTalk Mitigation
CrossTalk/SRBDS Shows Possibility Of Leaking Information Across Physical CPU Cores
Firefox 77 / 78 Beta vs. Chrome 83 Linux Browser Benchmarks
PHP 8.0 JIT Is Offering Very Compelling Performance Ahead Of Its Alpha

Trending Linux News
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
An Early Benchmark Of The NVIDIA CUDA GPU Performance On WSL2
Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor
Another Intel 4K + GNOME Optimization Yields 5% Faster Render Times, 10% Lower Power Use
There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs
RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console
LKRG 0.8 Released For Increasing Linux Kernel Runtime Security
Linux 5.9 To Expose Adaptive-Sync / VRR Range Via DebugFS