Announced back on 14 April were AMD's newest members of the EPYC 7002 "Rome" family, the 7Fx2 high frequency processors. Back on launch day we posted the AMD EPYC 7F52 Linux benchmarks for that 16-core/32-thread CPU with a staggering 256MB cache and clocking up to 3.9GHz. In this article today are our initial benchmarks of the EPYC 7F32 as the 8-core/16-thread processor yielding a 128MB L3 cache and clock speeds up to 3.9GHz.

The AMD EPYC 7F32 8c/16t processor has a 3.7GHz base frequency with 3.9GHz maximum boost clock while having a 128MB L3 cache, 16MB of L3 cache per core just like the EPYC 7F52. The EPYC 7F32 has a 180 Watt TDP and supports the other common EPYC 7002 features like 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0 and eight channels of DDR4-3200. The 1Ku list price of the EPYC 7F32 is $2100 USD and AMD positions this EPYC part against the Intel Xeon Gold 6244 and Xeon Gold 6250.

We have just had our hands on the EPYC 7F32 (and EPYC 7F72) for a few days so far, so in this article are just some of the preliminary performance metrics for this high frequency eight-core / sixteen thread processor. More benchmarks will be coming in the days ahead, including of a few more Xeon Cascade Lake parts being sent out by Intel.

The processors for today's article include:

- EPYC 7262

- EPYC 7282

- EPYC 7302P

- EPYC 7502P

- EPYC 7F32

- EPYC 7F52

- 2 x EPYC 7252

- 2 x EPYC 7262

- 2 x EPYC 7272

- 2 x EPYC 7282

- 2 x EPYC 7302

- 2 x EPYC 7352

- 2 x EPYC 7452

- 2 x EPYC 7F32

- 2 x EPYC 7F52

- Xeon Silver 4216

- Xeon Gold 5218

- Xeon Gold 5220R

- Xeon Gold 6226R

- 2 x Xeon Silver 4216

- 2 x Xeon Gold 5220R

- 2 x Xeon Gold 6226R

Again, an even larger comparison featuring additional Xeon parts as well as the EPYC 7F72 will be coming in the days ahead. With each of the CPUs being tested, they were run with RAM at the maximum number of supported memory channels and optimal frequency for each configuration. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the Linux 5.4 kernel and GCC 9.3.0 was used for all of this testing in providing up-to-date (and for most enterprises, forward looking).

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide range of benchmarks were conducted for our first look at the EPYC 7F32 Linux performance.