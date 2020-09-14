Mesa 20.3 + Linux 5.9 Is In Great Shape Against AMDVLK, AMDGPU-PRO
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 14 September 2020. Page 1 of 9. 9 Comments

The Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" with its ACO back-end by default is now winning nearly across the board against not only AMD's AMDVLK Vulkan driver with LLVM back-end but also AMDGPU-PRO with the proprietary shader compiler back-end.

Recently I wrapped up tests on a Radeon RX Vega 56, Radeon RX 5600 XT, Radeon RX 5700 XT, and Radeon VII graphics cards in a few different driver configurations:

Ubuntu 20.04.1 Stock - The out-of-the-box driver experience found with Ubuntu 20.04.1 on its Linux 5.4 kernel and Mesa 20.0.8 (and in turn LLVM 10.0 back-end).

Linux 5.9 + Mesa 20.3 - Upgrading the Ubuntu installation to using a Linux 5.9 Git snapshot as well as Mesa 20.3-devel. This testing was at the end of August so quite close to the state as well of the imminent Mesa 20.2. ACO back-end is used by default with Mesa RADV.

AMDVLK 2020.Q3.3 - The latest open-source AMDVLK driver as of testing time while using Linux 5.9. The official AMDVLK Ubuntu binaries were used.

AMDGPU-PRO 20.30 - Using the packaged "PRO" driver components from the Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 release with its DKMS module and packaged driver components.

All tests were performed from the usual Ryzen 9 3950X testbed with ASUS CROSHAIR VIII HERO motherboard, 16GB of RAM, 2TB Corsair Force MP600 NVMe SSD, and with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide range of Linux gaming tests were carried out -- both native game ports as well as Windows titles via Steam Play -- plus a few OpenGL games too.


Related Articles
NVIDIA 24-Way GPU Comparison With Many OpenCL, CUDA Workloads
NVIDIA 450 Series Linux Driver OpenCL/CUDA/OptiX Performance On Pascal/Turing
The Current NVIDIA vs. AMD Radeon Linux Gaming Performance Ahead Of Ampere
Radeon RADV+ACO Vulkan Performance Is In Great Shape For Mesa 20.2
Open-Source NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2000 "Turing" 3D Driver Performance
AMD Radeon Linux Gaming Performance On Mesa 20.1 Looking Good With RADV+ACO
Trending Linux News
Mark Shuttleworth Comments Following Ubuntu Community Friction, Uncertainty
Security Researchers Detail New "BlindSide" Speculative Execution Attack
WSL2 Adding Support For Mounting Physical Disks, EXT4 Access And More From Windows
Mesa Refactors Disk Cache - Working Towards Windows Support
Feral's GameMode 1.6 Released For Optimizing The Linux Gaming Experience
NVIDIA Reportedly Near Deal To Buy Arm For $40+ Billion Dollars
Qt 6.0 Development Host/Target Changes Announced
Wine 5.17 Released With Work Started On NDIS Network Driver