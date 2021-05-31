AMD Announces New Zen 3 Desktop APUs, FidelityFX Super Resolution + More

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

For being a virtual event, AMD's keynote for Computex Taipei 2021 is filled with quite a bit of excitement and multiple product announcements. Here are the highlights for AMD's new announcements at Computex 2021.

Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Processors

Beginning in June, AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 APUs will be available. These "Cezanne" APUs are intended for energy-efficient business desktops and laptops. The Ryzen PRO 5000 series will be available up to eight cores and come in 35 Watt and 65 Watt configurations. Compared to the non-PRO models are additional security features and PRO technologies, similar to prior Ryzen PRO models.

The top-end Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G is 8c/16t with a 3.8GHz base frequency and 4.6GHz boost while having a 65 Watt TDP. The Ryzen PRO 5000 series is making use of Zen 3 cores, an optimized 7nm process, twice the on-chip L3 cache of the Ryzen PRO 4000 series, and new security features of AMD Shadow Stack, Secured Core PC support, and FIPS 140-3 certification. Like with the Ryzen 5000 series at large, there should be 11~19% generational lift with the Ryzen PRO 5000 series.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series

AMD is also announcing the Radeon RX 6000M series as their first RDNA2 notebook graphics processors. AMD is promoting their RDNA2 mobile GPUs as offering up to 1.5x the performance over RDNA, up to 43% power savings over RDNA, and up to 1.77x the power-constrained gaming performance.

The Radeon RX 6800M features 40 compute units and ray accelerators, a 2300MHz game clock, 12GB of GDDR6 video memory, and a 96MB Infinity Cache. The Radeon RX 6700M has 36 compute units and ray accelerators, a 2300MHz game clock, 10GB of GDDR6 video memory, and 80MB Infinity Cache. Lastly there is the Radeon RX 6600M with 28 compute units and ray accelerators, 2177MHz game clock, 8GB of GDDR6, and 32MB Infinity Cache. The Radeon RX 6600M and RX 6800M are said to be shipping now for notebooks while the Radeon RX 6700M is shipping soon.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD announced FidelityFX Super Resolution as their alternative to NVIDIA DLSS super sampling.

AMD is promoting broad CPU/GPU support, four image quality settings, and an average of 2x faster performance compared to 4K native performance.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution will be available on 22 June at least for Windows... No word on the official Linux state. AMD does say that FidelityFX Super Resolution will be open-source and standards-based, so we'll see exactly how Linux and open-source friendly it is later this month.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop APUs

AMD also announced the first retail Ryzen 5000 series desktop APUs. Headlined by the Ryzen 7 5700G, it's a 8-core / 16-thread 65 Watt APU with a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.6GHz boost clock. On the graphics front is Vega graphics with eight compute units. There is also the Ryzen 5 5600G coming to retail as the 6-core / 12-thread APU offering.

The Ryzen 5000 series Zen 3 desktop APUs will be available starting 5 August. Previously the Ryzen 5000 series desktop APUs were just available to system builders.

Overall, a rather promising keynote for the virtual Computex Taipei event... Now to get our hands on the new hardware for delivering Linux benchmarks of these new wares.