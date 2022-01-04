AMD CES 2022 Keynote Showcases Next-Gen Products

AMD CEO Lisa Su is beginning her CES 2022 keynote right now. Lisa will be talking up the company's consumer wares for the year with a particular focus expected on the Ryzen 6000 series mobile "Rembrandt" processors and AMD CPUs with 3D V-Cache.

AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile wil take center-stage at CES 2022. Making the next-generation AMD mobile SoCs exciting is moving from Vega to RDNA2 graphics as we have already seen around the Linux Rembrandt (Yellow Carp) enablement work. The RDNA2 graphics for the next-gen laptops will be quite exciting and backed by upstream open-source Linux driver support already -- but will want to be using the very latest Linux kernel and Mesa software components. Besides the RDNA2 graphics, also exciting for the next-gen mobile processors is DDR5 memory support as another boost for performance.



Lisa has been teasing the AMD 2022 Product Premiere for the past several days on Twitter.

Lisa's keynote is also expected to touch on AMD 3D V-Cache desktop processors expected for release later this quarter. Perhaps we will also hear a thing or two on next-generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors. We'll see if they touch at all today on AMD Zen 4 processors not expected until later in 2022.

Below is the livestream for the AMD CES 2022 Product Premiere. I was not briefed in advance of the keynote announcements, but below the stream will be some short commentary on the announcements. Of course, once the next-gen products actually begin shipping I'll be eagerly working on Linux performance testing and support information in my usual AMD Linux reviews and hardware testing.

Live Updates:

- Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors are based on Zen 3+, RDNA2 graphics, manufactured on 6nm. DDR5 support. LPDDR5 confirmed as well.

- New power management features are present in Ryzen 6000 series mobile, including new deep sleep states... Will be interesting to see how this new power management works under Linux. 15~40% reduction in system power consumption across different workloads under Windows.

- Content creation performance should be around a 28% improvement with Ryzen 6000 series over Ryzen 5000.

- Up to 12 RDNA2 compute units in the new APUs. 2x larger cache.

- USB4 connectivity with Ryzen 6000 series. WiFi 6 / WiFi 6E is supported.

- AV1 decode is present. HDMI 2.1 and DIsplayPort 2 connectivity too. Not surprising based on prior Linux patches.

- Ryzen 6000 series powered laptops will be out this "spring" for most units while some will premiere in February.

- AMD Radeon RX 6000S series GPUs announced for thin and light gaming laptops.

- New AMD Radeon RX 6000M series models including the RX 6850M XT as their fastest gaming laptop GPU processor.

- For AMD Radeon desktop graphics is the Radeon RX 6500 XT desktop graphics card. The RX 6500 XT is a successor to Polaris cards like the Radeon RX 570.

- The RX 6500 XT will be available starting January 19 at $199 USD.

- The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the first announced 3D V-Cache processor. 15% faster 1080p gaming performance over the Ryzen 9 5900X. THe Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be available this spring.

- 5nm Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 series desktop processor was shown, performance looking "incredible" according to Lisa.

- AM5 socket confirmed with LGA socket, DDR5 memory, much more.

- Desktop Zen 4 CPU showcased with all CPU cores running at 5.0GHz.

- Zen 4 and AM5 on track for launching in H2'2022.