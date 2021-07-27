AMD AOCC 3.1 Compiler Performance On EPYC 7003 / Zen 3
Written by Michael Larabel in Software on 27 July 2021. Page 1 of 2. 1 Comment

Last week AMD released their AOCC 3.1 compiler that is their downstream of LLVM Clang/Flang and carrying various yet-to-be-upstreamed patches for benefiting their latest processors. While just a point release, curiosity got the best of me for firing up benchmarks of this latest AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler release.

AOCC 3.1 rebases itself against the official LLVM 12.0 upstream state where as AOCC 3.0 when introduced in March alongside the EPYC 7003 series was using an LLVM 12 development snapshot. AOCC 3.1 also carries various Flang improvements for its Fortran support, including better OpenMP 4.5 support. Plus there is whatever other new/updated patches too on the AMD side that accumulated over the past few months, but not entirely clear with AOCC continuing to be distributed as just only a binary-only compiler.

Curious about any performance impact of AOCC 3.1, I ran some benchmarks of AOCC 3.1 against the prior AOCC 3.0 release. This benchmarking was using an AMD EPYC 7543 (Zen 3) 32-core/64-thread processor from the Tyan S8036GM2NE-LE server that I have been testing out the past number of weeks. This server was running Ubuntu 21.04. While testing both AOCC releases, "-O3 -march=znver3" were the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS specified while running a variety of C/C++ benchmarks on this official AMD compiler.


Related Articles
XanMod, Liquorix Kernels Offer Some Advantages On AMD Ryzen 5 Notebook
Squeezing More Performance Out Of The Linux Kernel With Clang + LTO
Linux 5.14 Features From Secret Memory Areas To New Hardware, Core Scheduling, Legacy IDE Dropped
GCC 8 Through GCC 11 Stable Plus GCC 12 Compiler Benchmarks
LLVM Clang 12 Benchmarks At Varying Optimization Levels, LTO
GCC 11 Compiler Performance Benchmarks With Various Optimization Levels, LTO
Trending Linux News
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Gets An August Release Date
Loongson 3A5000 Benchmarks For These New Chinese CPUs Built On The LoongArch ISA
FreeBSD Working On A New Installer, Updates To Their Linux Compatibility Layer
Trying Out The "Folios" Patches On An AMD Linux Server
Fedora Workstation 35 Looks To Use Power Profiles Daemon By Default
KDE Making It Easy To Tune Your Laptop's Power Profile, Other Improvements Land
Intel To Finally Remove Cannon Lake Graphics Support From Their Linux Kernel Driver
Ubuntu Touch Planning Path For VoLTE/4G Support