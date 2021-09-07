AMD Ryzen 5 5600G / Ryzen 7 5700G Linux Gaming Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 September 2021. Page 1 of 6. 7 Comments

Recently with my Linux benchmarks of the Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G Zen 3 APUs with Radeon Vega graphics I touched on the GPU graphics/compute performance in some of the basic benchmarks while in this article are a number of Steam Play and native Linux gaming benchmarks for looking at the potential for these latest-generation desktop APUs for Linux gaming.

This round of benchmarking is looking at the gaming potential out of the Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G which as shown in the prior articles offer much greater integrated graphics potential than what is current provided by Intel desktop processors. For providing a fresh look at the 5600G/5700G Linux gaming performance, Linux 5.14 and Mesa 21.3-devel were providing the latest open-source graphics stack.

The same software/hardware stack was used throughout testing with just swapping out the AMD APUs for this article. Both native Linux games and Steam Play for Windows games n Linux atop Proton/DXVK were used for looking at the performance of the Ryzen 5600G/5700G hardware with open-source RadeonSI Gallium3D and RADV Vulkan drivers on Ubuntu 21.10 daily.


Related Articles
Linux Foundation Launches Open 3D Foundation, Amazon Lumberyard Spun As Open 3D Engine
Left 4 Dead 2 Vulkan Performance With Radeon Graphics On Linux
Ubuntu 21.04 - X.Org vs. Wayland Linux Gaming Performance
Updated Portal 2 Vulkan Rendering Code Yielding Great Radeon Results
OpenGL vs. Vulkan Performance For Portal 2 With Radeon Linux Graphics
GNOME XWayland Radeon Gaming Performance Is In Good Shape For Ubuntu 21.04
Trending Linux News
The New NTFS File-System Driver Has Been Submitted For Linux 5.15
Samsung 860/870 SSDs Continue Causing Problems For Linux Users
NVIDIA Confirms Sway Wayland Compositor Works Fine With Their New GBM Driver Support
Linux 5.15 Enabling "-Werror" By Default For All Kernel Builds
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Is "Finally Reaching Stability" Following Many Fixes
Linux Has A New Maintainer For Its CD-ROM Driver Code
Gzip 1.11 Released With "Orders of Magnitude Faster" Performance On IBM Z
X.Org Looks To Drop DMX After Being Rather Broken For ~14 Years