Amazon Linux 2022 Performs Well, But Intel's Clear Linux Continues Leading In The Cloud

AWS recently introduced Amazon Linux 2022 in preview form as the latest iteration of their Linux distribution now based on Fedora with various alterations to catering to their customers running it on EC2. Last week were benchmarks looking at Amazon Linux 2022 compared to Amazon Linux 2 and other distributions like CentOS and Ubuntu. In this article we are seeing how Amazon Linux 2022 can compete with Intel's own Clear Linux performance-optimized distribution.

Clear Linux wasn't in last week's AL2022 operating system comparison since it wasn't enabled for the M6i Ice Lake instance type used for the comparison. That, however, has been addressed with Clear Linux now being available on EC2's M6i instances and thus today's article seeing how the Amazon Linux 2022 preview compares to Intel's performance-focused Linux OS.

This Amazon Linux 2022 vs. Clear Linux 35380 testing was carried out using an Amazon EC2 m6i.4xlarge instance type backed by a Xeon Platinum 8375C "Ice Lake" Xeon Scalable 3rd Gen processor.

Amazon Linux 2022 and Clear Linux 35380 were benchmarked with m6i.4xlarge using the default packages and configurations of each environment. This was just a quick comparison and using the one instance type to minimize costs. Additional Amazon Linux 2022 benchmarks will come as the new version matures.