AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Continues Showing Much Potential For 3D V-Cache In Technical Computing

As a follow-up to last week's AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Linux review, here are some additional Linux benchmarks of this first AMD Ryzen CPU with 3D V-Cache.

Since last week's original article on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D performance under Linux, I have continued running benchmarks around the clock on this processor. This processor continues to be quite fascinating in exploring a wide variety of workloads on this $449 CPU that sports a 96MB L3 cache.

With the 5800X3D being the lone Ryzen model having 3D V-Cache and being an 8-core SKU rather than the flagship 5950X with 16 cores, it does feel like a "tech preview" product and exploratory for the market but in any event it's been quite interesting exploring out its behavior in other non-gaming workloads on Linux. It's left me still desiring a "Ryzen 9 5950X3D" or so though as more of a halo product to fill the void between the $449 Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the EPYC Milan-X that starts out at $4185 USD for the EPYC 7373X SKU. Though due to AM4 socket limitations is possibly why such a flagship 3D V-Cache desktop model does not currently exist.

I have carried out more Linux gaming benchmarks on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D but they were basically a wash besides some older titles and I stand by my earlier remarks around not recommending this CPU for Linux gaming use. While AMD promotes it as the "world's fastest PC gaming processor", at least under Linux that seems to be more of a distinct subset of games and at least for my selection of (benchmark friendly) Linux native games and Steam Play for Windows games running on Linux via Proton, it was rare to find significant uplift.

I ran some fresh Ryzen 7 5800X vs. 5800X3D benchmarks as part of the latest tests this past week. As part of this note slight system differences if trying to compare to earlier results, such as now using Linux 5.18 Git across all of the testing as the newer kernel version. Some of the same workloads/benchmarks as shown in the original review were repeated while also a number of other new benchmarks added with now having additional time to carry out said tests:

(See all the individual, raw benchmark results in full for this 5800X vs. 5800X3D run via this OpenBenhcmarking.org result page.)

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D continues showing great performance uplift for workloads like Zstds compression, some code compilation benchmarks. Some of the other newly-tested workloads on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D showing much uplift included the CloverLeaf hydrodynamics benchmark, Xmrig CPU-based miner, Pennant, BLAKE2 crypto, LuaJIT, LuaRadio, OpenSCAD modeling, Himeno pressure solver, simdjson JSON parsing, and many more.

It was very interesting seeing many of these workloads enjoying sizable uplift with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D under Linux even with this 3D V-Cache model running at slightly lower clock speeds than the Ryzen 7 5800X. Seeing the continued success of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in all of these other real-world workloads outside of gaming has me real excited about the possibilities moving forward for future Ryzen CPUs with 3D V-Cache.

Next up are some additional benchmarks looking at the Ryzen 7 5800X / 5800X3D against the Ryzen 9 5900X / 5950X and Core i9 12900K in some of the areas able to make use of AMD 3D V-Cache while also looking at the CPU power consumption exposed via the Linux PowerCap interface.