AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 May 2021. Page 1 of 6. 1 Comment

While yesterday was the Threadripper 3990X Windows 10 vs. Linux benchmarks, with recently picking up the $450 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15 with Ryzen 5 5500U, prior to wiping the Windows 10 preload I ran some benchmarks to see how that default Microsoft Windows 10 Home installation compared to a fresh install of Ubuntu 21.04 for maximizing the performance potential of this budget six core / twelve thread laptop.

As some extra "Windows 10 vs. Linux" performance figures, this article has the benchmarks of the Windows 10 install as shipped by Lenovo compared to performing a clean install of Ubuntu 21.04. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (LNVNB161216) was equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U six core / twelve thread processor with Radeon Vega 7 graphics, 256GB Samsung NVMe SSD, 1080p display, and 2 x 4GB DDR4-3200 memory.

A wide variety of desktop/laptop oriented workloads were then run on this affordable AMD laptop.

Compared to the higher-end systems like yesterday's Ryzen Threadripper 3990X benchmarks where Linux tends to dominate, there are more mixed results on the lower-end CPU front. Windows 10 was picking up wins in some of the graphics/GPU tests and the web browser benchmarks. Those areas are of little surprise with Mozilla Firefox long performing better on Windows than Linux. The OpenGL/Vulkan performance is mixed depending upon the particular workload for how well it competes on the open-source Linux driver stack against AMD's Radeon Software Windows driver package. Ubuntu 21.04 tended to lead in the other CPU focused performance tests.


Related Articles
Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 On The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
DragonFlyBSD 6.0 Is Performing Very Well Against Ubuntu Linux, FreeBSD 13.0
Clear Linux Offers Up Advantages For Ice Lake Xeon, CentOS Comes In Strong
Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS / 20.10 / 21.04 Performance On Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake
DragonFlyBSD 6.0 Performance Is Looking Great - Initial Benchmarks
Windows 10 Build 21370 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux On AMD Ryzen 5900X
Trending Linux News
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
GNOME 40's Shell Theme Code Is Rather Expensive But Optimization Pursued
Half-Double: A New DRAM Rowhammer Vulnerability
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Inkscape 1.1 Released With Command Palette Feature, More Export Options
Arm Announces The Cortex-X2 Armv9 Flagship CPU, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510
Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported
Linux 5.14 To Allow Hot Unplug Of AMD Radeon GPUs