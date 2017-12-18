Using the high-end SilverStone TS421S 4-disk SATA drive enclosure, I've been carrying out a number of Btrfs and EXT4 file-system multi-disk benchmarks over the past week. Here are the latest numbers for how Btrfs' native RAID capabilities are running up against EXT4 when using MDADM "soft" RAID.

Using the Linux 4.15 development kernel atop Ubuntu 17.04, I've been running some fresh Btrfs vs. EXT4 file-system benchmarks up through four SATA 3.0 SSDs. The tests were happening on the box comprised of an Intel Xeon Silver 4108 with Tyan Tempest HX S7100 motherboard, 6 x 4GB DDR4-2400MHz memory, a Corsair Force MP500 120GB NVMe SSD as the main OS drive and then the four ADATA SU700 consumer SATA 3.0 SSDs housed within the SilverStone TS421S enclosure.

Ubuntu 17.04 x86_64 was running on the box with the manual switch to using the Linux 4.15 development kernel. EXT4 and Btrfs were tested with their default mount options and tested using Btrfs' native RAID 0/1/5/6/10 capabilities. The EXT4 RAID tests were done using mdadm with the RAID 0/1/5/6/10 levels on two disk and four disk configurations.

The SU700 solid-state drives use 3D NAND, sequential reads up to 560MB/s, sequential writes up to 520MB/s, a 2 million hour MTBF, and is backed by ADATA with a three year warranty. These economical SATA 3.0 SSDs can be found for about $60 USD for the 120GB version.