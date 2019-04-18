Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

While Ubuntu is based on Debian, for those wondering how the performance of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is looking not only compared to the previous 19.10 and 18.04.4 LTS releases but also Debian 10.3 stable and Debian Testing, here are some benchmark results on an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X system.

We have already shown results for how Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is a nice performance upgrade for those with newer hardware, but for those wondering about the performance in relation to upstream Debian, here are some fresh benchmarks. Debian 10.3 was benchmarked as well as Debian Testing as of this week for those development packages that ultimately will make up Debian 11 Bullseye. Likewise, for the Ubuntu 20.04 testing a daily development snapshot was used while more 20.04 LTS benchmarks will be on the way when its April release approaches.

The same system was obviously used throughout all of this testing and it included an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X on an ASUS TUF GAMING X570 PLUS WiFi motherboard, 2 x 8GB DDR4-3600 memory, Radeon RX 580 graphics, and a Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NVMe SSD.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a wide variety of benchmarks were carried out across these Debian and Ubuntu releases.