Linux Scaling Benchmarks With The AMD Threadripper 2990WX In Various Workloads

While yesterday were the benchmarks showing how Linux games struggle to scale past a few CPU cores/threads, in this article is a look at the scaling performance of various applications/workloads under Linux up to 64 threads using the AMD Threadripper 2990WX. Here's a look at how the Linux performance changes in a variety of applications from one to sixty-four threads with this new HEDT processor.

The benchmarks today are for mostly curiosity sake about Linux and the Threadripper 2990WX, particularly on the impact of 32 threads (cores) to 64 threads with SMT, etc. In the next few days is a much more interesting comparison and that is looking at the Windows Server 2019 vs. Linux performance on the Threadripper 2990WX at various SMT and CCX configurations. That should reveal a lot about Windows' scaling abilities given the immense interest this week in the Windows vs. Linux Threadripper performance. But for today are just these reference numbers.

This initial round of scaling tests was done of the AMD Threadripper 2990WX in its stock configuration, then with SMT disabled to yield a total of 32 threads, and then using the Linux kernel's maxcpus= option to limit the system to 16, 8, 4, 2, and 1 threads. (Meanwhile the Windows vs. Linux tests is all being done via the BIOS and looking explicitly at CCX configurations and SMP.)

All of this Threadripper 2990WX Linux scaling benchmarks were done using Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the Linux 4.18 kernel. All of these benchmarks were done using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.