Continuing on in our fresh Radeon Linux graphics benchmarks in commemorating 10 years of AMD's open-source driver strategy with already showing how the driver compares to the old Catalyst/fglrx and Ubuntu 14.04 to 17.10 OpenGL tests, up next is an 18 way graphics card comparison of both old and new Radeon graphics cards while using the very latest Linux driver stack.

An assortment of Radeon GPUs going back to the RV770 days was tested on Ubuntu 17.10 with the manual upgrade to the Linux 4.14 Git kernel (and AMDGPU DC patched kernel in the case of RX Vega) paired with Mesa 17.4-dev built against LLVM 6.0 SVN via the Padoka PPA.

The range of tested GPUs included the:

- Radeon HD 4650

- Radeon HD 4670

- Radeon HD 4770

- Radeon HD 4850

- Radeon HD 4870

- Radeon HD 6870

- Radeon HD 6950

- Radeon HD 7950

- Radeon R9 270X

- Radeon R9 285

- Radeon R7 370

- Radeon RX 480

- Radeon RX 550

- Radeon RX 560

- Radeon RX 580

- Radeon R9 Fury

- Radeon RX Vega 56

- Radeon RX Vega 64

Due to the wide span of the comparison and the older cards having limited vRAM and power as well as being limited to OpenGL 3.3, the extent of the comparison were to 1080p OpenGL tests that could still show scaling up through the RX Vega hardware. All of these tests were carried out using the Phoronix Test Suite.