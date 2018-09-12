The Current Linux Performance With 16 ARM Boards

Last week I provided a fresh look at the latest Linux performance on 22 Intel/AMD systems while for kicking off the benchmarking this week is a look at the current Linux performance on sixteen different ARM single board computers / developer boards from low-end to high-end.

For those curious about the current ARM Linux performance or wanting to compare your own x86/ARM/POWER/MIPS performance to these 16 ARM boards, here are some fresh benchmarks using the latest ARM Linux image releases for these different boards under test. Without going into too old of ARM platforms and based upon what I had available, the sixteen ARM boards for this comparison were:

- ALL-H3-CC H2+

- ALL-H3-CC H3

- ALL-H3-CC H5

- AML-S905X-CC Le Potato

- Banana Pi M3

- Firefly ROC-RK3328-CC

- Jetson TX1

- Jetson TX2

- ODROID-C1+

- ODROID-C2

- Pine64 1GB

- Raspberry Pi 2 B

- Raspberry Pi 3 B

- Raspberry Pi 3 B+

- Socionext Developerbox

- Tinker Board

Thanks to LoveRPI.com for having sent out many of these ARM SBCs, NVIDIA for their supply of Jetson boards (the Jetson Xavier should be tested soon on Phoronix), a Phoronix reader for providing remote access to the Socionext Developerbox, and ASUS for the Tinker Board.

These benchmarks are mostly being done for reference purposes and looking at the current ARM Linux performance. If you want to see how your own Linux system(s) performance compares to these results, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1809111-RA-ARMLINUX005. Following the raw performance results are also some performance-per-dollar tests too.