The AMD Ryzen 5 4500U / Ryzen 7 4700U Against Intel With 141 Benchmarks

Following the initial benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U performance a few days ago, here is another more exhaustive look at the performance of this six-core Zen 2 mobile processor as well as that of the eight core Ryzen 7 4700U and several competing Intel CPUs in 140+ benchmarks.

Here is a fresh round of benchmarking with the Core i7 1065G7, Core i7 8565U, and Core i7 9750H up against the Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U.

The comparable Intel parts were based upon what I had available for testing... Given laptop vendors generally being less than interested in Linux benchmarks/reviews, generally I have to buy the laptops for Linux testing, thus the limited selection compared to our desktop and server benchmarking. The Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4700U are the only Ryzen 4000 mobile parts I have at the moment that were acquired through retail channels. The Ryzen 5 4500U is within the Lenovo Flex 5 and the Ryzen 7 4700U in the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (14).

JavaScript is required to view these results or log-in to Phoronix Premium.

All of these laptops were freshly re-tested off Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and all available updates while using the Linux 5.7 kernel across the board for offering the latest kernel experience on these different devices.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite, 141 benchmarks were run across the different laptops / processors spanning a wide range of workloads. Given the number of data points at play, via OpenBenchmarking.org interested users can dive into each of the 141 tests carried out. For this article we are mostly looking at the geometric mean of different categories/workloads for a higher level and more concise look at how the Ryzen 4500U/4700U are competing with Intel's offerings in raw performance. Performance-per-Watt metrics are currently being worked on as well now that there is the AMD Energy driver in Linux 5.8 as further comparisons beyond our original articles.