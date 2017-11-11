With the recent testing of the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti being our new graphics card up for Linux benchmarking as well as having a new NVIDIA Linux graphics driver release, hare are OpenCL benchmarks of 12 graphics cards using the latest AMDGPU-PRO 17.40 and NVIDIA 384.98 Linux drivers on Ubuntu x86_64.

A range of OpenCL benchmarks were used for this comparison including looking at each system's power consumption and performance-per-Watt for the interesting tests. The AMD graphics cards were using AMDGPU-PRO 17.40 and the vm_fragment_size=9 option set.

The tested Radeon cards were the RX 580, R9 Fury, RX Vega 56, and RX Vega 64. On the NVIDIA side was the 384.98 Linux long-lived driver release with the GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, GTX 1070 Ti, GTX 1080, and GTX 1080 Ti.

All tests were done on the Core i7 8700K Coffee Lake system running Ubuntu 17.04 with the Linux 4.10 kernel. All benchmarks facilitated via the Phoronix Test Suite.