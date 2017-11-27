Intel OpenGL Performance Across 11 Linux Distributions
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 27 November 2017. Page 1 of 3. Add A Comment

When carrying out the 11-way Linux distribution boot time tests I also used that as an opportunity for some fresh OpenGL graphics tests with the Intel system on the variety of Linux distributions benchmarked.

The 11 Linux distributions tested were Antergoa 17.11, CentOS 7, Clear Linux 19260, Debian 9.2.1, Fedora Workstation 27, Manjaro 17.0.6, Solus 3, Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu 17.10, openSUSE Leap 42.3, and openSUSE Tumbleweed.

The HD Graphics 630 of the Core i5 7600K processor that was used for testing across these 11 distributions looking at their out-of-the-box performance. Due to the HD Graphics of this Kabylake CPU not being really fast enough for moderate gaming, a selection of standalone OpenGL games/applications were used for this round of benchmarking.

All of the out-of-the-box Linux distribution details:

Let's see how the Intel Kabylake graphics compare with these 11 Linux operating systems...


Add A Comment


Related Articles
Running Radeon RX Vega On Linux 4.15, NVIDIA/Radeon Benchmarks
Mesa 17.3 Features - Vulkan Updates, Better Performance
Nouveau Linux 4.14 + Mesa 17.4-dev vs. NVIDIA
AMDGPU+RadeonSI Is Much Faster Than The Old Proprietary Fglrx Driver
AMD's Open-Source Strategy Is Now Ten Years Old
Trending Linux News
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
LibreOffice 6.0 Beta Available - Huge Open-Source Office Suite Update For 2018
Intel Releases Linux-Compatible Tool For Confirming ME Vulnerabilities
The Maß Is Empty: Munich Switching Back To Windows After ~14 Years With Linux
A Prototype Of The Vulkan Portability Initiative: Low-Level 3D To Vulkan / D3D12 / Metal