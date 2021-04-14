Windows 10 Rockets Ahead Of Ubuntu Linux On The Core i9 11900K For Some Workloads
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 14 April 2021.

For those wondering how the Windows vs. Linux performance compares with Intel's new Rocket Lake processors for both the CPU performance and some initial cross-platform exposure for the Xe Graphics, here are some preliminary benchmarks with the Core i9 11900K.

Curious about the performance of the eight core Core i9 11900K on Windows vs. Linux, I fired up some initial benchmarks of the i9-11900K at stock speeds (reported clock speed differences on the system table shown below just come down to how the base/turbo frequency are exposed under each OS) on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII HERO motherboard, 2 x 16GB DDR4-3200 memory, 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD, and Xe Graphics.

A clean install of Microsoft Windows 10 Pro with all available stable updates and public drivers as of testing were used. On the Ubuntu side was Ubuntu 20.10 with all stable release updates plus the Linux 5.12 Git kernel and Mesa 21.0 for the newest Gen12 Xe Graphics support.

A wide mix of CPU and Xe Graphics benchmarks were carried out on this same system under both Windows and Linux for those wondering about the cross-OS performance of this flagship Rocket Lake processor. More benchmarks to come.


