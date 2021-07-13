Intel Tiger Lake Performance Between Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu 21.04 Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 13 July 2021. Page 1 of 4.

With having hands on with a Dell XPS 13 9310 (Dell 0DXP1F) with the Core i7 1185G7 Tiger Lake processor (compared to prior Linux tests with the i7-1165G7), here is a fresh look at the performance of Microsoft Windows 10 Pro as shipped by Dell with all available stable updates versus a clean install of Ubuntu 21.04 Linux.

The Dell XPS 13 9310 used for this testing featured the Core i7 1185G7 with Xe Graphics, 2 x 8GB memory, 512GB Micron 2300 NVMe solid-state drive, and 1920 x 1200 display.

Windows 10 was pre-loaded on this Dell XPS 13 Tiger Lake laptop that meets Intel EVO certification. That Dell-configured Windows 10 installation had all available stable updates as of testing and was then compared to a clean install of Ubuntu 21.04 in its out-of-the-box configuration with the Linux 5.11 kernel, Mesa 21.0.1, and other default components to this current stable Ubuntu release.

A wide variety of cross-platform benchmarks were then carried out for looking at the current performance difference from this Tiger Lake notebook. 120 different tests were conducted on Windows and Linux with all the individual results being accessible via OpenBenchmarking.org while in this article is mostly a macro overview of the performance given the wide span of tests.


