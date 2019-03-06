While there were many Linux gaming benchmarks within our recent GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Linux review, there were requests for 1080p tests and some other benchmarks... For honoring those requests, with some of them being made by our premium supporters, here are 117 graphics benchmarks tested not only on the GTX 1660 Ti but also the RTX 2060 and on the AMD side was the Radeon RX 590 and RX Vega 56 for an interesting mid-range graphics card comparison.

This four-way graphics card comparison with more than 100 benchmarks was done on an Ubuntu 18.10 system. The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and RTX 2060 were running with the latest 418.43 driver as of testing time. On the AMD side was their newest code as of testing in the form of the Linux 5.0 kernel and Mesa 19.1-devel from the Padoka PPA built against LLVM9 SVN.

It's quite a straight forward but massive comparison, made possible thanks to the test automation and reproducibility of the Phoronix Test Suite...

There's also the harmonic mean and other metrics at the end. There are many Linux native games tested at a variety of resolutions, visual quality settings, and OpenGL vs. Vulkan where capable. There's also F1 2018 for benchmark-friendly exposure with Steam Play + DXVK for this Windows-only game. Anyhow, let's jump right into some of the highlights for this massive Linux gaming benchmark comparison.