Intel Core i9 10980XE: Windows 10 vs. Linux Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 18 December 2019.

A few weeks back having done Threadripper 3970X Windows vs. Linux benchmarks for seeing how the competing operating systems are performing, following the recent i9-10980XE 11-way Linux distributions tests I loaded up Microsoft Windows 10 Pro November 2019 Update... Here are those benchmarks for those wondering how the Cascadelake-X platform is running in Windows vs. Linux performance.

Immediately following the 11-way Linux distribution tests were tests done on Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 Update with the test profiles that are compatible with Windows 10 and comparable to the Linux builds. The Intel Core i9 10980XE was used for this round of benchmarking with the GIGABYTE X299X DESIGNARE 10GB, 4 x 8GB Corsair DDR4-3200 memory, Samsung 970 PRO 512GB NVMe SSD, and Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics.

The results of the 11 Linux distributions were included, which consisted of CentOS 7, CentOS 8, CentOS Stream, Clear Linux 31880, Debian 10.2, Fedora Workstation 31, Manjaro 18.1.4, Solus 4, Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu 19.10, and openSUSE Tumbleweed all benchmarked against Windows 10 Build 18363 on the same hardware and with all available stable release updates and default settings on each platform.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a range of Windows vs. Linux tests were carried out ranging from storage to workstation visualizations to Java workloads to encoding to modeling/rendering work and various other common real-world workloads for a Cascadelake-X platform.


