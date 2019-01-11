1080p/1440p Linux Gaming Performance For Radeon RX 590/Vega & NVIDIA 1060/1070/1080/2060/2070

Complementing the benchmarks done earlier this week in the our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Linux review, here are more benchmarks of the GeForce RTX 2060 $349 USD graphics card that is beginning to ship next week. This article offers up a plethora of 1920 x 1080 and 2560 x 1440 Linux gaming benchmarks while providing the very latest driver performance results on the AMD Radeon RX 590, RX Vega 56, and RX Vega 64 while on the NVIDIA side was the GeForce GTX 1060/1070/1080 and RTX 2060/2070 graphics cards.

The RTX 2060 Linux review featured a number of 1440p/4K results while this article is focused on the 1080p and 1440p Linux gaming performance with the range of eight graphics cards .tested. On the NVIDIA driver side was the 395.25 driver atop the Linux 4.20 kernel. On the Radeon side was the latest Mesa 19.0-devel state built against LLVM 8.0 SVN via the Padoka PPA as of this week, offering a look at the near-final Mesa 19.0 RADV/RadeonSI performance with the 19.0 code entering its feature freeze next week.

All of these tests were obviously done off the same system with the same Ubuntu Linux installation. All of these gaming benchmarks were carried out using the Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software using a range of OpenGL and Vulkan games both new and older titles.