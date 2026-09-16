Ubuntu 26.10 amd64v3 Can Provide A Nice Boost For Low-End/Budget Hardware

Canonical recently began producing Ubuntu 26.10 amd64v3 daily ISOs to complement their experimental amd64v3 package archive that they have been trialing the past few release cycles. While we still don't know what any official plans are for amd64v3 with Ubuntu 26.10, the performance gains can be very worthwhile over the generic amd64 binaries even for low-end/budget hardware.

With many of the past amd64v3 benchmarks on Phoronix it has been with higher-end hardware for what has been the most exciting and interesting hardware in the lab at the moment. The gains there have been quite nice as with amd64v3 / x86_64-v3 builds allow for assuming Advanced Vector Extensions AVX/AVX2, BMI2, MOVBE, FMA, and other newer CPU ISA capabilities found in Intel CPUs since Haswell or on AMD CPUs since Excavator.

In having the CHUWI UniBook as a $449 laptop powered by Intel Wildcat Lake and with 8GB of RAM in the lab, I decided to see the Ubuntu amd64v3 impact at the low-end of the spectrum with that very entry level laptop.

With this Intel Core 3 304 (1 P core + 4 LPE cores) and 8GB of RAM, I ran Ubuntu 26.10 amd64 daily on it and then repeated the same process on the same hardware with all of the Ubuntu 26.10 amd64v3 binaries to see the difference made for this budget-focused laptop.