A few weeks back I reviewed the SilverStone XE360-SP5 and XE04-SP5 cooling solutions catering to AMD EPYC 9004/9005 Socket SP5 processors. These coolers worked well with 400 Watt EPYC processors and especially the XE360-SP5 all-in-one liquid cooling was very performant and practical with today's server CPU TDPs ever increasing. After that SilverStone mentioned to me they had a new heatsink that could run up to 13 degrees cooler than the XE04-SP5 4U air cooler... Talk about intriguing. Meet the new SilverStone XED120S-WS for high-end air cooling for up to 450 Watt processors while working with multiple Intel and AMD CPU sockets.

The SilverStone XED120(S) WS is the newest industrial-grade cooler from SilverStone and designed to fit within 4U height requirements while working for a variety of server and workstation sockets from both AMD and Intel. On the Intel side this new SilverStone heatsink is compatible with LGA-4677 and LGA-4710 sockets while on the AMD side works across SP5, SP6, TR5, SP3, TR4, and WRX8 processors.... Basically all the recent AMD Ryzen Threadripper and EPYC processors. The XED120 WS is rated to cool up to 450 Watt processors, an increase from the 400 Watt recommendation with the previously reviewed XE04-SP5 cooler.

The SilverStone XED120 WS is designed for front-to-back direction airflow and with a height of 145 mm to meet 4U server requirements. This heatsink is large but not too large that it blocks the system memory or would interfere with installation on dual socket motherboards.

Allowing for the 450 Watt CPU cooling capacity are eight 6mm heatpipes and aluminum fins. This big boy measures in at 120 x 145 x 120 mm and weighs 1.15 kilograms.

This heatsink has a single 120mm PWM dual ball bearing fan. When initially hearing of this new SilverStone heatsink with great cooling, I immediately assumed it was going to be a dual fan cooler but to much surprise this new heatsink just relies on a single 120mm fan and it's not too noisy either by server standards. The fan is rated for 44.9 dBA noise level and can push up to 102 CFM airflow while the fan is rated for 70k hours MTTF.