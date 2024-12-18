SilverStone XED120S-WS Offers Mega Cooling For 4U Intel/AMD Workstations & Servers

Written by Michael Larabel in Cooling on 18 December 2024 at 08:54 AM EST. Page 1 of 3. 3 Comments.

SilverStone XED120 WS heatsink

A few weeks back I reviewed the SilverStone XE360-SP5 and XE04-SP5 cooling solutions catering to AMD EPYC 9004/9005 Socket SP5 processors. These coolers worked well with 400 Watt EPYC processors and especially the XE360-SP5 all-in-one liquid cooling was very performant and practical with today's server CPU TDPs ever increasing. After that SilverStone mentioned to me they had a new heatsink that could run up to 13 degrees cooler than the XE04-SP5 4U air cooler... Talk about intriguing. Meet the new SilverStone XED120S-WS for high-end air cooling for up to 450 Watt processors while working with multiple Intel and AMD CPU sockets.

SilverStone XED120 WS package

The SilverStone XED120(S) WS is the newest industrial-grade cooler from SilverStone and designed to fit within 4U height requirements while working for a variety of server and workstation sockets from both AMD and Intel. On the Intel side this new SilverStone heatsink is compatible with LGA-4677 and LGA-4710 sockets while on the AMD side works across SP5, SP6, TR5, SP3, TR4, and WRX8 processors.... Basically all the recent AMD Ryzen Threadripper and EPYC processors. The XED120 WS is rated to cool up to 450 Watt processors, an increase from the 400 Watt recommendation with the previously reviewed XE04-SP5 cooler.

SilverStone XED120 WS HSF

The SilverStone XED120 WS is designed for front-to-back direction airflow and with a height of 145 mm to meet 4U server requirements. This heatsink is large but not too large that it blocks the system memory or would interfere with installation on dual socket motherboards.

SilverStone XED120 WS Xeon / EPYC heatsink

Allowing for the 450 Watt CPU cooling capacity are eight 6mm heatpipes and aluminum fins. This big boy measures in at 120 x 145 x 120 mm and weighs 1.15 kilograms.

SilverStone XED120 WS bottom

This heatsink has a single 120mm PWM dual ball bearing fan. When initially hearing of this new SilverStone heatsink with great cooling, I immediately assumed it was going to be a dual fan cooler but to much surprise this new heatsink just relies on a single 120mm fan and it's not too noisy either by server standards. The fan is rated for 44.9 dBA noise level and can push up to 102 CFM airflow while the fan is rated for 70k hours MTTF.

SilverStone XED120 WS fan

Related Articles
Noctua NH-L12Sx77 Makes For A Great Low-Profile CPU Cooler
Arctic Freezer 4U-M Is A Nice 4U Cooler Capable Of Cooling High-End AMD & Intel CPUs
Noctua NH-U14S & NH-D9 Air Cooling For The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X
Noctua NH-U14S TR5-SP6 & NH-D9 TR5-SP6 4U Great For Cooling AMD EPYC 8004 "Siena" CPUs
Noctua NH-L9a-AM5 Low-Profile Heatsink Works Great For 2U AMD Ryzen AM5 Servers
Noctua NH-D12L Dual Tower CPU Cooler - 120mm-Class Cooling For 4U Server Cases