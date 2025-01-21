Along with recently announcing the Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard computer and the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB (review still forthcoming; the 16GB model only arrived last week), the Raspberry Pi Monitor debuted last month as their first foray into displays. For $100 USD you get a 15.6-inch 1080p display that is simple but pairs well with the Raspberry Pi 400/500 or just the single board computer or any other HDMI-connected device for that matter.

The Raspberry Pi Monitor is a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display. The Raspberry Pi Monitor features a single HDMI input for interfacing with the Raspberry Pi single board computers, Raspberry Pi 400/500, or other HDMI 1.4 capable devices. There are two basic speakers on the front of the Raspberry Pi Monitor for audio too. Powering the Raspberry Pi Monitor is done off a USB-C connection. With including a USB-C to USB-A cable, the Raspberry Pi Monitor can be easily driven off the Raspberry Pi interfaces without requiring an extra wall plug. But if powering off the Raspberry Pi USB port, it's limited to 60% brightness and 50% volume otherwise a dedicated power supply is recommended for peak brightness and volume.

There is a built-in stand with the Raspberry Pi Monitor for easily setting up the Raspberry Pi Monitor on your desk or other surface. There's also a standard VESA wall-mount too if wanting to mount it to a monitor arm, wall, or other setup.

Besides the USB-C power connection and standard HDMI input, there is also a 3.5mm stereo headphone jack on the rear of the display.

The Raspberry Pi Monitor IPS LCD display features an anti-glare coating, 16.2M color depth, and 250 nits brightness. The Raspberry Pi Monitor appearance fits well with the Raspberry Pi 400/500 and the Raspberry Pi cases.

At $100 USD, it's a nice low-cost monitor for Raspberry Pi setups, quite portable if wanting to take the monitor around or adapt for various custom applications, and Raspberry Pi plans to keep this 1080p display in production for the next ten years. With now the Raspberry Pi Keyboard and Raspberry Pi Monitor, one has to wonder if a Raspberry Pi Laptop will be up next or an all-in-one computer with display/SBC...

I have been using the Raspberry Pi Monitor for a few weeks now paired with the Raspberry Pi 500 and it's worked out well without any troubles. The only feature that some may desire would be if it were a touchscreen too for opening up the Raspberry Pi Monitor to additional use-cases.