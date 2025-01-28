Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Running Well For Larger Workloads, More Multi-Tasking

Written by Michael Larabel in Computers on 28 January 2025 at 10:46 AM EST. Page 1 of 3. 18 Comments.

Earlier this month the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB was announced for finally pushing the Raspberry Pi single board computers beyond an 8GB limit for RAM. This opens up the Raspberry Pi 5 to new use-cases, more multi-tasking, and other applications where 8GB of RAM / 2GB per core was a bottleneck. In my tests thus far of the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB it's been working out well and helping the performance of some workloads by reducing the memory pressure / swapping.

Raspberry Pi 5 16GB

Raspberry Pi kindly sent over a Raspberry Pi 5 16GB review sample that I have been putting through its paces the past week thus far. It's been working as intended with 16GB of RAM allowing for more demanding workloads/applications to now comfortably run on the Raspberry Pi or even for those wanting a simple ARM-based Linux desktop and want to do a lot of multi-tasking or simply a lot of web browser use.

Raspberry Pi 5 16GB view

The Raspberry Pi 5 16GB specifications are otherwise the same as the existing 2GB / 4GB / 8GB RAM versions in using a Broadcom BCM2712 SoC with quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 2.4GHz processor, VideoCore VII graphics, dual 4K@60 HDMI output, and all of the same connectivity. Though one minor difference is the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB reporting a board version of 1.1 rather than 1.0 and in turn using the D0 stepping of the BCM2712 SoC. Regardless of the RAM capacity/model, it's LPDDR4X-4267 memory being used across the different versions.

Raspberry Pi 5 16GB ports

The Raspberry Pi 5 16GB is priced at $120 USD, compared to $80 USD for the Raspberry Pi 5 8GB.

Related Articles
Apple M4 Mac Mini With macOS vs. Intel / AMD With Ubuntu Linux Performance
System76 Thelio Astra Reviewed: High-End ARM64 Developer Desktop
Intel Core Ultra 7 256V Lunar Lake With ASUS Zenbook Performing Better After New Linux Patch
Intel Lunar Lake vs. AMD Strix Point Platform Profile Performance Comparison
Intel Announces Core Ultra 200S Arrow Lake CPUs
NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation vs. Radeon PRO Performance On Ubuntu Linux 24.04 LTS