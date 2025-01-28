Earlier this month the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB was announced for finally pushing the Raspberry Pi single board computers beyond an 8GB limit for RAM. This opens up the Raspberry Pi 5 to new use-cases, more multi-tasking, and other applications where 8GB of RAM / 2GB per core was a bottleneck. In my tests thus far of the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB it's been working out well and helping the performance of some workloads by reducing the memory pressure / swapping.

Raspberry Pi kindly sent over a Raspberry Pi 5 16GB review sample that I have been putting through its paces the past week thus far. It's been working as intended with 16GB of RAM allowing for more demanding workloads/applications to now comfortably run on the Raspberry Pi or even for those wanting a simple ARM-based Linux desktop and want to do a lot of multi-tasking or simply a lot of web browser use.

The Raspberry Pi 5 16GB specifications are otherwise the same as the existing 2GB / 4GB / 8GB RAM versions in using a Broadcom BCM2712 SoC with quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 2.4GHz processor, VideoCore VII graphics, dual 4K@60 HDMI output, and all of the same connectivity. Though one minor difference is the Raspberry Pi 5 16GB reporting a board version of 1.1 rather than 1.0 and in turn using the D0 stepping of the BCM2712 SoC. Regardless of the RAM capacity/model, it's LPDDR4X-4267 memory being used across the different versions.

The Raspberry Pi 5 16GB is priced at $120 USD, compared to $80 USD for the Raspberry Pi 5 8GB.