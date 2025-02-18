NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080/5090 Performance With Neat Video 6 On Linux

Last week NeatLab released Neat Video 6 as the newest version of their video engine to reduce noise and enhance video quality that can be used with the likes of DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut, and Premiere Pro software. Neat Video 6 features a faster render engine, optimized CPU + GPU performance, enhanced memory management, and other improvements. Neat Video 6 continues to support Linux natively when it comes to DaVinci Resolve usage as well as various OFX hosts like Natron / Flame / Mistika / Fusion Studio / Nuke. As they also updated their NeatBench benchmark, I was curious to see how the performance of Neat Video 6 is for the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Blackwell GPUs.

Neat Video 6 on Linux

While Neat Video is a proprietary and commercial video denoiser engine, it does continue to support Linux natively. Plus their NeatBench works well for benchmarking of this workload on both CPUs and GPUs. As I recently had out a bunch of NVIDIA GeForce GPUs for the NVIDIA Maxwell to Blackwell testing, with having those cards out and then learning about the Neat Video 6 / NeatBench 6 release I decided to take those GPUs for a spin with the updated software.

The graphics cards tested with NeatBench 6 included:

- GTX 980 Ti
- GTX 1080
- GTX TITAN X
- RTX 2080
- RTX 2080 SUPER
- RTX 2080 Ti
- TITAN RTX
- RTX 3080
- RTX 3090
- RTX 4080
- RTX 4080 SUPER
- RTX 4090
- RTX 5080
- RTX 5090

Neat Video NeatBench 6 NVIDIA GPU Benchmarks

The GTX 900/1000 series were using the NVIDIA 550.144.03 driver while the RTX 2000 series and newer on the NVIDIA 570.86.16 driver. All testing was under Ubuntu 24.10 on the Linux 6.11 kernel.

