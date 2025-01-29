Last week was the review embargo lift on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card while today the review embargo lifts on the GeForce RTX 5080, both of which graphics cards are officially available in the retail channel tomorrow (30 January). Due to waiting on the official NVIDIA R570 Linux driver release that is recommended for the RTX 50 series Linux gaming, today's tests at Phoronix are looking at the GeForce RTX 5080 GPU compute performance.

The GeForce RTX 5080 is NVIDIA's new $999 USD graphics card that is officially going on sale tomorrow though availability is expected to be tight. The GeForce RTX 5080 features 10,752 CUDA cores, 2.62GHz boost clock speed, 2.3GHz base clock speed, and 16GB of GDDR7 video memory on a 256-bit bus. Like the GeForce RTX 5090 as the Blackwell flagship, the RTX 5080 features 5th gen tensor cores and 4th gen ray-tracing cores. There is DLSS 4 support, PCI Express Gen 5, ninth generation NVENC/NVDEC video coding engines, and other features in common with the NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 is rated for a 360 Watt total graphics power. The RTX 5080 requires one PCIe Gen 5 cable or using the included adapter with three PCIe 8-pin power connections.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition design is similar to that of the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card. The GeForce RTX 5080 retains a dual-slot design and all around looks nice. The GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition also uses the all-cardboard packaging design like the previously showcased RTX 5090.

The GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card was provided by NVIDIA for Linux testing at Phoronix.

Due to waiting on the official NVIDIA R570 Linux driver expected on/around 30 January for the Linux gaming tests, as recommended by NVIDIA, the benchmarks for today's RTX 5080 review embargo lift are focused on GPU compute / CUDA benchmarks. Linux gaming benchmarks against prior NVIDIA graphics cards as well as the AMD Radeon competition will be up in the coming days once having that new driver build. For this round of testing the NVIDIA 570.86.10 pre-release driver from the CUDA 12.8 driver package was used.

For comparing the CUDA/GPGPU performance the following graphics cards were (re)tested:

As usual, the GPU power consumption and thermals were also monitored as well during this benchmarking.