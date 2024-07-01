AMD Zen 4 vs. Intel Core Ultra 7 "Meteor Lake" In 400+ Benchmarks On Linux 6.10

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

In part for preparing for upcoming Linux testing of AMD Ryzen AI 300 series laptops, I've been re-benchmarking various Intel/AMD laptops around the lab at Phoronix. In today's article is a fresh look at how the existing AMD Zen 4 laptop performance in the form of the popular Framework 13 and Framework 16 laptops is competing with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" SoC while using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and upgrading to the latest Linux 6.10 development kernel as well as the newest Mesa open-source graphics driver support.

July will be interesting with the AMD Zen 5 powered Ryzen AI 3000 series coming to market as well as Intel Lunar Lake laptops slated to ship in Q3. But for now those wondering about the current generation Intel and AMD laptop processor performance when using the very latest open-source and upstream Linux code, this article is for you. I ran more than 400 benchmarks across varying workloads/interests while also monitoring the CPU package power consumption and in turn the CPU performance-per-Watt.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS was freshly installed on each laptop under test and then upgrading to the Linux 6.10 Git kernel as well as Mesa 24.2-devel via the Oibaf PPA. With Linux 6.10 use comes a very leading-edge look at how these AMD and Intel notebooks are performing with the very latest driver enhancements.

The Core Ultra 7 155H testing was being done from an Acer Swift Go 13 laptop I had bought on Meteor Lake launch day. The AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS was within a Framework 16 laptop review sample and the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U within a Framework 13 laptop review sample. All three laptops were equipped with 16GB of RAM and NVMe storage. For the Ryzen AI 300 series laptop testing in July with the hardware I pre-ordered will be an even larger Linux laptop comparison for those interested in current and former CPUs.