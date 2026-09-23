Benchmarking Java Performance Of JDK 8 Through OpenJDK 27

With the recent release of Java/OpenJDK 27 I began some fresh benchmarks in not having looked at the OpenJDK Java performance in a few years. Carried away, I ended up re-testing all the major OpenJDK versions going back to the venerable JDK 8.

Using a System76 Thelio Major workstation powered by the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9980X and running Fedora Workstation 44, I benchmarked all the OpenJDK versions going back to the Java 8 days. Though some of the Java benchmarks used ended up having issues with pre-OpenJDK11 versions.

For sanity sake and reproducibility, each of the OpenJDK releases were tested out-of-the-box with the default configuration/settings and using the official OpenJDK binaries in this Java run-time performance assessment.

So for those curious how the OpenJDK Java run-time performance has evolved going back to the days of OpenJDK 8 more than a decade ago (2014), here are the results across a variety of DaCapoBench and Renaissance Java benchmarks.