Yesterday for the Intel Core Ultra 200S Arrow Lake launch date was my extensive look at the Core Ultra 9 285K under Ubuntu Linux for that 24-core desktop processor. Under focus today is the lower-tier Intel Core Ultra 5 245K with a large variety of Linux performance benchmarks for showing how this 14-core processor compares to prior Intel Core CPUs as well as the AMD Ryzen competition atop Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 245K is currently the lowest-tier Arrow Lake desktop processor along with the Ultra 5 245KF that just disables the integrated graphics support). The Core Ultra 5 245K is 14 cores consisting of 6 P cores and 8 E cores. Like the entire Arrow Lake line-up, there is no Hyper Threading (HT / SMT) with these new desktop processors. The max turbo frequency on the P cores are 5.2GHz with a base frequency of 4.2GHz while the max turbo on the E cores is 4.6GHz with a 3.6GHz base frequency for these lower-power cores.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 245K has a 24MB Smart Cache, 125 Watt base power, 159 Watt maximum turbo power, Intel NPU rated for 13 TOPS with INT8, and Xe Graphics with 4 GPU cores running up to 1.9GHz. The retail price for the Intel Core Ultra 5 245K is around $309 USD, or nearly half that of the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

The Core Ultra 5 245K Linux benchmarks are coming a day late due to only receiving the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z890 HERO for Arrow Lake last Saturday. I've now made it through a round of benchmarks with both the 285K and 245K both with DDR5-6400 and DDR5-8000 memory. As mentioned in yesterday's article I have been running into some stability issues with the DDR5-8000 DIMMs but with DDR5-6400 have experienced no such issues. I was hopeful the newer 0805 BIOS would resolve those DDR5-8000 memory issues but they persisted. In any event now that the initial Arrow Lake Linux benchmarks are here, I'll be working on more extensive DDR5 memory comparison over the coming days alongside other follow-up tests of the Core Ultra 5 245K and Core Ultra 9 285K for other areas of Linux support and performance.

Like the Core Ultra 9 285K, the Core Ultra 5 245K has been working out fine on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS along with other modern Linux distributions. Intel has had the various Arrow Lake device IDs and other changes upstreamed for some months now. Long story short if using a modern Linux distribution, you should be in good shape for out-of-the-box Core Ultra 200S processor support.

Building off yesterday's Core Ultra 9 285K Linux review data, the Core Ultra 2 245K is now added into this mix of Ubuntu 24.10 + Linux 6.10 AMD/Intel CPU benchmark data:

- Ryzen 7 5800X

- Ryzen 7 5800X3D

- Ryzen 9 5900X

- Ryzen 9 5950X

- Ryzen 5 7600

- Ryzen 5 7600X

- Ryzen 5 8600G

- Ryzen 7 7700

- Ryzen 7 7700X

- Ryzen 7 7800X3D

- Ryzen 7 8700G

- Ryzen 9 7900

- Ryzen 9 7900X

- Ryzen 9 7900X3D

- Ryzen 9 7950X

- Ryzen 9 7950X3D

- Ryzen 5 9600X

- Ryzen 5 9600X @ 105W cTDP

- Ryzen 7 9700X

- Ryzen 7 9700X @ 105W cTDP

- Ryzen 9 9900X

- Ryzen 9 9950X

- Core i5 13600K

- Core i9 13900K

- Core i5 14400F

- Core i5 14500

- Core i5 14600K

- Core i9 14900K

- Core Ultra 5 245K

- Core Ultra 5 245K @ DDR5-8000

- Core Ultra 9 285K

- Core Ultra 9 285K @ DDR5-8000

Let's jump straight to the initial Linux performance figures of the Core Ultra 5 processor on Linux.