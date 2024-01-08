Intel Announces Core 14th Gen 35/65 Watt Desktop CPUs, 14th Gen HX Mobile CPUs

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Following last month's Meteor Lake announcement, Intel is using CES 2024 this week in Las Vegas for announcing their complete line-up of new Intel Core mobile CPUs as well as completing the line-up of Core 14th Gen desktop processors at 35 and 65 Watt TDPs.

Intel's new Core 14th Gen HX-Series mobile processors are aiming at delivering the best experience for creators and mobile enthusiasts. The Intel Core i9 14900HX features 8 P cores and 16 E cores for a combined 24-core / 32-thread mobile processor offering.

The new 14th Gen HX series tops out at up to 5.8GHz for its turbo frequency, supports now up to 192GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and more. The 14th Gen HX processors announced today are the i5-14450HX, i5-14500HX, i7-14650HX, i7-14700HX, and i9-14900Hx.

Intel also is using CES 2024 to promote their new Core 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh mainstream desktop processors. There is 18 processors being added to the family including at the lower TDP envelopes. These new 14th Gen Desktop CPUs continue to sport Intel UHD Graphics (sans the F SKUs) and range from the Core i9 14900 to the Intel Processor 300 at the bottom with just 2 P cores for a price tag of $82 USD.