Intel Battlemage Showing Off Nice OpenCL Gains With Newest Open-Source Compute Stack

Last month with the launch of Intel Battlemage with the Arc B580 graphics card, there was fairly nice open-source GPU compute performance but with some outliers... Today it's a pleasure to report that with the newest open-source GPU compute stack as of this past week, there are some nixe Xe2 / Battlemage improvements for enhancing the performance of some OpenCL workloads and also correcting the performance of some workloads that were in poor standing on launch day.

Ahead of the upcoming Arc Graphics B570 availability, I've been re-testing the Arc Graphics B580 on the newest open-source Linux driver code compared to the launch-day support from December. With a number of the OpenCL / GPU compute workloads, the Arc Graphics B580 performance is more favorable than back on launch-day -- even though there were some nice wins back then too.

As reported last week, Intel published an updated Compute Runtime that does contain some Xe2 / Battlemage (BMG) optimizations. But with Intel not publishing a concise change-log / release announcement on new Compute Runtime releases, it was hard to ascertain just how much of a performance improvement to expect.. After my newest round of tests compared to the Linux launch-day numbers, I'm even more pleased with the Intel Arc B580 performance.

In this article are those results from last month while new is the "Arc B580 - New" run. This run has the newest Compute Runtime 24.52.32224.5 and updated Intel Graphics Compiler. For good measure it's also using a newer revision of the Linux 6.13 Git kernel. The same Intel Core Ultra 9 285K system and Ubuntu 24.10 were used for all testing... The "- New" run is just with this new/updated software stack for Arc Graphics GPU compute.

Let's see this difference of one month worth of Intel Battlemage improvements post-launch for the Compute Runtime...