GCC 15 Compiler Showing Off Nice Performance Improvements On AMD Zen 5

With the GCC 15 compiler having progressed to its final stage of development prior to the GCC 15.1 stable release in the likely March~April time frame, I've begun testing the updated GNU Compiler Collection on some test systems. Overall GCC 15 is looking nice and on AMD Zen 5 "znver5" in particular seeing some solid gains over GCC 14. Here are some initial performance benchmarks of the GCC 15 compiler.

This round of testing is looking at the performance of GCC 15.0.1 Git as of 31 January compared to GCC 14.2 stable. Both compilers were built from source in the same manner and on the same system. From there a variety of benchmarks were carried out in looking at the performance of the resulting binaries from GCC 14.2 and then again when built with the GCC 15 Git compiler. The CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were kept consistent at "-O3 -march=native -flto" throughout the benchmarking.

Today's tests were done on an AMD EPYC 9575F Supermicro server running Ubuntu 24.10 with the Linux 6.13 kernel.

For those wondering how GCC 14/15 is comparing to the latest LLVM Clang compiler code, those comparison benchmarks will be published next week with today simply looking at how GCC 15 is performing relative to the current GCC 14 stable compiler.