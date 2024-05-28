Crucial last week announced the launch of their newest Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking (OC) Edition in white heatspreader form. Crucial recently sent over a pair of these 2 x 16GB Crucial Pro DDR5-6000 UDIMM memory kits that we've been putting through the paces with Intel Core i9 14900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X systems. These new Crucial Pro DIMMs have been working out very well and align with the great quality we've long enjoyed from Crucial/Micron.

The Crucial Pro 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 UDIMM kit (CP2K16G60C36U5W) comes now in white heatspreaders - they look great and certainly beats all the RGB and wild designs common among some enthusiast products. These DIMMs feature both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 support for working with the latest AMD Ryzen and Intel Core products: indeed my testing with both Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4 systems the past few weeks have worked well and without issue at the XMP/EXPO profiles.

The Crucial XMP/EXPO profiles allow for DDR5-6000MT/s at 36-38-38-80 timings with 1.35V. For those wanting to push the DIMMs further, Crucial does officially support overclocking with these UDIMMs. The DIMMs are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

The 2 x 16GB Crucial Pro DDR5-6000 kit is currently priced at $115 USD. Those wanting to learn more about them can do so via the Crucial.com product page.