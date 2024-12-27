CentOS Stream 10 vs. AlmaLinux 10 Beta vs. RHEL 10 Beta Performance Benchmarks

Following the benchmarks earlier this month looking at the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 beta performance as well as the AlmaLinux 10 beta, on the same AMD EPYC server here are benchmarks when adding in CentOS Stream 10 to the mix. CentOS Stream 10 as the upstream to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 is largely similar to what's found in the RHEL 10.0 beta but one of the key differences is being powered by Linux 6.12 LTS rather than Linux 6.11 as currently used by the AlmaLinux/RHEL 10 beta. Here is how the performance of CentOS Stream 10 is looking in comparison on the same hardware.

From the same Supermicro H13SSL-N based EPYC Turin server with the EPYC 9655 96-core Zen 5 server CPU, all of these enterprise Linux distributions were compared for their default / out-of-the-box performance. The only change made to the OS each time was enabling the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) repository for obtaining various software dependencies. This AMD Supermicro server was running with 12 x 64GB DDR5-6000 memory and a Solidigm 2TB P41 Plus (SSDPFKNU020TZ) NVMe solid-state drive.

The operating systems tested for today's article included:

- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5 as the current RHEL9 stable reference point.

- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 Beta as it debuted a few weeks ago.

- AlmaLinux 10 Beta as it debuted earlier this month.

- CentOS Stream 10 as of 16 December for this upstream to RHEL 10.

Compared to the EL 10 beta releases, CentOS Stream 10 is on Linux 6.12 rather than Linux 6.11, a slightly newer OpenJDK Java 21 revision, Python 3.12.6 rather than Python 3.12.5, and other newer slightly updated software packages in many instances. The stable Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 release isn't expected until Q2 -- likely in May around the Red Hat Summit event if traditions hold.

So let's see how CentOS Stream 10 is looking up against AlmaLinux 10 beta and RHEL 10 beta as well as the current RHEL 9.5 stable.