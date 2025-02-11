Along with the recently reviewed ARCTIC Freezer 4U-M for Ampere Altra, ARCTIC Cooling had also recently sent over their ARCTIC Freezer 4U-SP5 heatsink for cooling AMD EPYC 9004/9005 server processors within 4U rackmount height requirements. This cooler does a very good job at keeping even 400 Watt processors running well.

The ARCTIC Freezer 4U-SP5 is specifically designed for AMD's Socket SP5 processors that currently consists of the EPYC 9004 Genoa/Bergamo and EPYC 9005 Turin processors. This cooler can even handle the 360~400 Watt SKUs with ease and likely even the 500 watt Turin processor SKUs but for the Supermicro 4U test system I was only able to test up to 400 Watt CPUs but with excellent results.

The ARCTIC Freezer 4U-SP5 measures in at 124 x 147 x 145 mm to fit within 4U server height requirements. This high-end server cooler features 10 heatpipes coming in direct contact with the CPU and 62 aluminum fins.

The ARCTIC Freezer 4U-SP5 ships with two 120mm PWM dual ball bearing fans rated for a 45.3 dBA noise level, which puts it quieter than many of the server heatsinks on the market. These fans are PWM controlled from 300 to 3300 RPM and during my testing in my 4U Rosewill chassis with Supermicro build as I've been using for all my Turin cooler testing, the cooler tended to operate quietly at a comfortable noise level.

The ARCTIC Freezer 4U-SP5 is a fairly straight-forward yet effective design for cooling AMD EPYC 9004/9005 processors within 4U enclosures or larger. Installation is very easy and akin to other SP5 heatsinks with the mounting approach.