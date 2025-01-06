AMD Announces Ryzen 9 9950X3D & Ryzen AI Max, Previews AMD RDNA 4 Graphics

AMD's CES 2025 keynote was used to announce a slew of new products. They are just announcements today without any immediate availability or any hardware reviews to publish, but a look ahead for what is on the horizon for AMD in the consumer space in 2025.

First up, AMD used CES to announce the Ryzen 9 9950X3D as the new 3D V-Cache Zen 5 processors for gamers and creators. With the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D there is 144MB total cache and boost frequencies up to 5.7GHz while sporting 16 cores / 32 threads. I can't wait to get my hands on the Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor for Linux benchmarking!

AMD talked up great performance gains for the Ryzen 9 9950X3D over the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, under Windows 11. Will be real fun pushing the limits on this 16-core Zen 5 3D V-Cache processor under Linux.

AMD also revealed the Ryzen 9 9900X3D as a 120-Watt 12-core / 24-thread part with boost clocks up to 5.5GHz and a total of 140MB for the cache. Both the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D will be available later this quarter. Stay tuned for our Linux reviews and benchmarks upon launch.

Coming in H1'2025, AMD also revealed their "Fire Range" HX3D mobile processors to go up against the Intel Core Ultra 200HX Series announced earlier today. The top-end AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D features 16 cores / 32 threads with a 144MB total cache size and 54 Watt TDP. There is also the Ryzen 9 9955HX without the 3D V-Cache and also a 12-core / 24-thread Ryzen 9 9850HX.

AMD also previewed the RDNA 4 architecture for their next-generation graphics processors. RDNA 4 relies on 4nm TSMC manufacturing, 2nd Gen AI accelerators, 3rd Gen ray-tracing accelerators, and 2nd Gen Radiance Display Engine.

Available later this quarter will be the AMD Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards launching. Details were light and no benchmarks shared. As I've been writing about for months though, AMD has been very active in preparing the open-source Linux driver support for RDNA4 / GFX12 hardware. So stay tuned for Linux benchmarks of the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards later in the quarter.