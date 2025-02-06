After recently re-visiting the AMD EPYC 9005 series AVX-512 performance, I followed up with some fresh SMT benchmarks looking at the performance benefits and power of toggling Simultaneous Multi-Threading on the 5th Gen AMD EPYC "Turin" hardware. Here are some fresh numbers looking at the SMT performance with AMD Zen 5 server processors.

Last October after the introduction of the AMD EPYC 9005 series processors I ran some preliminary tests of the Zen 5 SMT performance within Exploring The Zen 5 SMT Performance With The AMD EPYC 9755 "Turin" CPU. Today's article is a fresh look at the AMD EPYC Turin SMT performance with a number of new/updated workloads, using a Supermicro H13SSL-N server platform now rather than AMD's reference server platform (AMD Volcano), and also using an AMD EPYC 9575F processor compared to the prior tests done on the EPYC 9755 CPUs.

The AMD EPYC 9575F testing testing was done with 12 x 64GB DDR5-6000 Micron memory and 3.2TB Micron 7450 Max NVMe SSD while running Ubuntu 24.10 with upgraded to the newly-stable Linux 6.13 kernel. A variety of multi-threaded workloads were tested on the EPYC 9575F in its default 64-core / 128-thread configuration and then repeated after disabling SMT support from the BIOS. I would have loved to do a Zen 4 vs. Zen 5 SMT comparison for looking at the difference from thew new AMD processors, but unfortunately this Supermicro motherboard wasn't POST'ing with EPYC 9004 series processors contrary to its reported support on the newest BIOS. So for now it's just a straight-forward Zen 5 SMT exploration.

In addition to looking at the raw performance for toggling SMT on EPYC 9005 series, the CPU power consumption via RAPL was monitored as well as the CPU peak frequency and CPU core temperature for looking at the impact of SMT on/off for those vitals.