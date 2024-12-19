Along with the recent release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 beta, the AlmaLinux crew released their AlmaLinux 10 beta as the latest wares for this popular community/free alternative to upstream RHEL. I've been running some early benchmarks and testing on this AlmaLinux 10.0 Beta "Purple Lion" release and it's running well with performance right inline with upstream RHEL 10 Beta.

The AlmaLinux 10.0 Beta ships with the Linux 6.11 kernel, GCC 14.2.1, Python 3.12.5, OpenJDK Java 21, and other updates aligned with the RHEL 10.0 beta sources.

In my initial testing using an AMD EPYC 9655 96-core Turin processor on a Supermicro motherboard, AlmaLinux 10.0 beta has been working out fine and right aligned with my experiences on the RHEL 10 beta.

For those considering using AlmaLinux 10.0 as a workstation/desktop deployment, its GNOME Shell desktop experience has been working out fine too without any troubles.

What I've said about the RHEL9 to RHEL10 upgrade applies equally for those currently on AlmaLinux 9 and considering the jump to AlmaLinux 10.0 once production ready: there can be some very nice performance gains especially for those on recent Intel/AMD platforms. On the same AMD EPYC server, here are some benchmarks for reference purposes of RHEL 9.5, RHEL 10.0 beta, and AlmaLinux 10.0 beta.