AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - Windows 11 vs. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux Benchmarks

With the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D as the first consumer processor with AMD 3D V-Cache technology that launched earlier this year, the Linux performance has been fantastic for a variety of workloads especially in areas of technical computing and other non-gaming workloads -- similar to the great results we've enjoyed with AMD EPYC Milan-X processors too. One of the areas I hadn't had a chance to look at until recently was how the Windows 11 vs. Linux performance is looking for this Ryzen CPU with its 96MB L3 cache. Here are those quick benchmarks.

Several Phoronix readers over the past number of months inquired about Windows vs. Linux benchmarks on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D given how well this processor has performed on Linux for a wide variety of workloads. Meanwhile on Windows, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is largely promoted as being a great gaming processor for this 8 core / 16 thread part with a 4.5GHz boost clock and 96MB L3 cache while having a 105 Watt TDP.

Recently I finally got around to running Microsoft Windows 11 Pro on the same system as a fresh Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS install for comparing the performance head-to-head. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D was running with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO motherboard, 2 x 16GB DDR4-3600 memory, and a 500GB WD_BLACK SN850 SSD. From this system with clean installs of Windows 11 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, a wide variety of benchmarks were carried out for workloads natively supporting both Windows and Linux.