xxHash 0.8.3 Brings Runtime Vector Extension Handling For x86/x86_64

Meta's Yann Collet of Zstd fame is rounding out 2024 by releasing xxHash 0.8.3 as the newest update to this extremely fast non-cryptographic hash algorithm. The xxHash fast hash algorithm pushes for RAM speed limits and with the v0.8.3 update brings more enhancements.

With the xxHash 0.8.3 release there is now runtime vector extension handling on x86/x86_64 based systems. The xxhsum tool will now automatically detect and employ the best available vector extension for the given CPU at run-time whether it's SSE or one of the AVX levels. Up to now this vector extension selection required an explicit build macro.

The xxHash 0.8.3 update also adds --filelist and --files-from arguments for accepting a list of file names from a text file or standard input for making it easier to handle bulk hashing of files.

With xxHash 0.8.3 there is also now LoongArch SX SIMD support as well as validated builds for AIX and SPARC processors as part of the extended platform coverage.

Downloads and more information on this xxHash update via GitHub.
