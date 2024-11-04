Intel Releases x86-simd-sort 6.0 For Speedy AVX2/AVX-512 Sorting, PyTorch Now Using It

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 November 2024 at 02:02 PM EST. 2 Comments
INTEL
The x86-simd-sort project from Intel has been an interesting open-source software effort for much faster number sorting by using AVX-512. There's been lightning fast number sorting with AVX-512 and AVX2 code paths also added to broaden the appeal in helping CPUs without AVX-512. Projects like Numpy have been making use of this library while today x86-simd-sort 6.0 was released and also comes a few days after PyTorch has begun using this library too.

The x86-simd-sort 6.0 release adds support for qselect and partial sort for key-value data types, accelerating key-value sort using OpenMP pragmas, AVX2 support for key-value sort / partial sort / objsort methods, Intel LLVM compiler support, and support for descending order sort for all the sort routines. There is also better performance expected when working on daa with few unique values.

Downloads and more details on all of the x86-simd-sort 6.0 changes via GitHub.

pytorch x86-simd-sort


Opened back in June was this merge request to PyTorch to begin making use of x86-simd-sort for faster sorting on x86/x86_64. A 10x speed-up was cited for large arrays. As of last week that code was merged to PyTorch for much faster sorting on systems with AVX2 or AVX-512. The torch.sort and torch.argsort functions stand to benefit with the up to 10x gains.
2 Comments
Related News
New Intel Diamond Rapids Patch For GCC Confirms AVX10.2-512, APX & Other ISA Features
AMX-FP8 Support Upstreamed Into LLVM For Intel Diamond Rapids
Intel Posts Updated Raptor Lake Microcode For Linux: Fixes Voltage Issue & Other Bugs
Linux Patches Aim To Further Lower Intel Sierra Forest Idle Power Use
Intel Preps Linux Driver For Upgraded Display Capabilities With New Hardware
Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q3 Brings Lunar Lake & Arrow Lake Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Lands A 2.6% Performance Improvement With Minor Linux Kernel Patch
VMware Workstation Shifting From Proprietary Code To Using Upstream KVM
Ubuntu Hoping To Remove Qt 5 Before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Valve Engineer Fixes Massive Performance Issue For RADV Driver With AMD FSR2 Sample
Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4
Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability Affecting X.Org Server For 18 Years
Fedora 41 Releases Today With Many Shiny New Features
Coreboot Issues Rebuttal To Recent Laptop Vendor Controversy