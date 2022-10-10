AMD Platform Management Framework Merged For Linux 6.1 With Many Laptop Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 October 2022 at 02:20 PM EDT.
AMD --
The platform drivers x86 updates were merged a few days ago for the Linux 6.1 kernel. Most notable is the introduction of the AMD Platform Management Framework (PMF) while there are also a number of laptop driver updates too as part of this feature update.

Since earlier this summer AMD engineers have been posting Linux patches for the Platform Management Framework. This new AMD hardware feature is described by the patches as:
AMD PMF Driver (a.k.a Platform Management Framework) provides a centralized framework based on sensor inputs, OS hints, platform state and APU metrics to dynamically manage perf, power and system thermals.

The goal of the driver is to enhance end user experience by making AMD PCs smarter, quieter, power efficient by adapting to user behavior and environment.

This Platform Management Framework in Linux 6.1 includes both the Automatic Mode Transition (AMT) support as well as the Cool and Quiet Framework (CnQF) support (not to be confused with AMD Cool 'n' Quiet that was better known over a decade ago).
CnQF (a.k.a Cool and Quiet Framework) extends the static slider concept. PMF dynamically manages system power limits and fan policy based on system power trends which is representative of workload trend.

Static slider and CnQF controls are mutually exclusive for system power budget adjustments. CnQF supports configurable number of modes which can be unique for AC and DC. Every mode is representative of a system state characterized by unique steady state and boost behavior.

OEMs can configure the different modes/system states and how the transition to a mode happens. Whether to have CnQF manage system power budget dynamically in AC or DC or both is also configurable. Mode changes due to CnQF don't result in slider position change.

This AMD Platform Management Framework in Linux 6.1 is now ready to go ahead of next-gen AMD Ryzen systems having this platform capability.

The platform drivers x86 updates also include improved AMD PMC logging for debugging suspend to idle (s2idle) issues, a refactoring of the x86/ACPI backlight handling, Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 / Surface Pro 8 HID sensor support, many ASUS WMI driver improvements, fan monitoring the Toshiba ACPI driver, Toshiba ECO mode battery support, and a variety of other changes. The ASUS WMI driver work includes ASUS TUF RGB keyboard backlight control support.


This is a rather big pull with a lot of x86 laptop driver changes for Linux 6.1. See this pull request for the full list of patches.
