uvg266 Rolls Out More AVX2 Optimizations For Open-Source VVC/H.266 Encoding

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 September 2023 at 06:29 AM EDT. 5 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Version 0.8 of uvg266 as one of the leading Versatile Video Codec (VVC) / H.266 open-source video encoders is now available.

The uvg266 encoder continues to be developed by the CS students at Tampere University in Finland as part of the Ultra Video Group that also has been responsible for the Kvazaar H.265/HEVC encoder. With the uvg266 v0.8 release they have added more AVX2 performance optimizations -- this time AVX2 optimizations around DQ and non-square transform blocks. This new release also adds support for intra-sub partitioning (ISP) and experimental support for multi-type tree (MTT) for intra-slices. This H.266 encoder also adds support for dependent quantization (DQ), experimental support for intra-block copy (IBC), and other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the uvg266 v0.8 release via GitHub.
5 Comments
